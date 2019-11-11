Amazon

Amazon Says It'll Roll Out a New Grocery Store Format Next Year

The new initiative will differ from Amazon's Whole Food groceries and Amazon Go locations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Says It'll Roll Out a New Grocery Store Format Next Year
Image credit: Kwangmoozaa | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Amazon is wading further into the physical retail world as it confirmed plans to open a different type of grocery store in 2020. Reports earlier this year suggested Amazon was working on a low-cost grocery format as an alternative to Whole Foods and Amazon Go.

The company told Engadget it's "opening a grocery store in Woodland Hills [a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood] in 2020." As first reported by CNET, it posted four job listings for the outlet, which it described as "Amazon's first grocery store." It's hiring two grocery associates who'll replenish stock and handle points of sale, a food service associate who'll work food counters and a team lead.

Amazon has reportedly signed a lease for a 35,000 square-foot space in Woodland Hills. The location was previously home to a Toys 'R' Us.

Related: Is There Life After Amazon Go for Your Local Retail Cashier? 4 Lessons This Technology Offers

The grocery store will differ from Whole Foods and it won't use the cashierless tech of Amazon Go stores, instead opting for traditional checkouts. Amazon hasn't revealed what the store will be called yet, whether it'll open more locations or what the item selection and pricing will look like.

The Wall Street Journal, which initially reported on Amazon expanding its array of grocery options, said last month the retailer was planning stores in Los Angeles (having signed more than a dozen leases in the area), Chicago and Philadelphia, and was considering spaces in the New York area, New Jersey and Connecticut. According to the publication, Amazon's new stores will offer prepared foods and "mainstream groceries such as soda and Oreos."

Along with the upcoming store, Whole Foods and Amazon Go, Amazon has made other forays into physical retail locations with Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star. The company also offers grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, Prime Now and its core website. However, it shut down its pop-up kiosks at Whole Foods, Kohl's locations and malls this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Fresh Deliveries Are Now Free for Prime Members

Amazon

Amazon Adds Thousands of Counter Pick-up Locations in the U.S.

Amazon

An Author Changed the Cover of His Book on Amazon Into a Message Urging Amazon Workers to Unionize