News and Trends

Bill Gates Played Secret Santa for a Lucky Person on the Internet -- Here's Everything She Got in Her 81-Pound Package

A Michigan woman named Shelby received an 81-pound secret Santa package from the billionaire Bill Gates.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Gates Played Secret Santa for a Lucky Person on the Internet -- Here's Everything She Got in Her 81-Pound Package
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A Reddit user from Michigan was the lucky recipient of a massive holiday package from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. A Detroit-area woman named Shelby signed up for a gift exchange organized by the subreddit r/SecretSanta and RedditGifts.com and received an 81-pound box from a user named thisisbillgates on December 18, along with a donation to the American Heart Association to honor her late mother.

Related: Bill Gates's Top 5 Books of 2019

Shelby has participated in 95 gift exchanges on RedditGifts and told MarketWatch she'd always thought it would be interesting to be matched with Gates. The billionaire philanthropist has been participating in Reddit secret Santa exchanges for more than five years and makes a point to find personal gifts for each recipient based on the gift questionnaire they fill out at the start of the exchange.

Credit: Szor / Redditgifts

In a post on RedditGifts, Shelby said Gates' donation to the AHA was the most meaningful gift she received after her mother died unexpectedly in March. The 81-pound box was actually too big to fit in her car, so Shelby and her husband instead cracked it open at the FedEx location where it was being held.

Inside the box, she found a personalized placard with a written message from Gates and a collection of thoughtful gifts based on her interests.

Here's everything Shelby got in her secret Santa package from Bill Gates:  

  • A collection of books published in 2019 personally recommended by Gates
  • A Harry Potter-themed Santa Claus hat
  • Hylian Shield earrings, inspired by "The Legend of Zelda"
  • A handmade "Legend of Zelda" quilt
  • A hammock with a bug net
  • Candy — Almond Roca, mint chocolate from Seattle Chocolate Co., and jelly beans from Jelly Belly
  • Seven packs of different-flavored Oreo cookies
  • Cat toys for Shelby's cat Emmy
  • A cat-themed logic game
  • Eight hardcover books
  • A manuscript copy of "The Great Gatsby"
  • A candle inscribed with a passage from "The Great Gatsby"
  • Two adult Lego sets, one based on the Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, and the other based on R2D2 from Star Wars (Shelby said she already had both of these sets.)
  • A set of memorabilia inspired by the show "Twin Peaks," including a shirt, a sweatshirt, a jacket worn by the show's crew members, a book by the director Jonathan Sanger, and multiple scripts from the show's second season

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Here Come the 'Star Wars' Scams: Don't Fall for Them

News and Trends

Elon Musk Fact-Checked His Own Wikipedia Page and Requested Edits Including the Fact He Does 'Zero Investing'

News and Trends

Social Publishing Is a Trend That Business Owners Must Leverage