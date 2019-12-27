Bill Gates Played Secret Santa for a Lucky Person on the Internet -- Here's Everything She Got in Her 81-Pound Package

A Michigan woman named Shelby received an 81-pound secret Santa package from the billionaire Bill Gates.

A Reddit user from Michigan was the lucky recipient of a massive holiday package from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. A Detroit-area woman named Shelby signed up for a gift exchange organized by the subreddit r/SecretSanta and RedditGifts.com and received an 81-pound box from a user named thisisbillgates on December 18, along with a donation to the American Heart Association to honor her late mother.

Shelby has participated in 95 gift exchanges on RedditGifts and told MarketWatch she'd always thought it would be interesting to be matched with Gates. The billionaire philanthropist has been participating in Reddit secret Santa exchanges for more than five years and makes a point to find personal gifts for each recipient based on the gift questionnaire they fill out at the start of the exchange.

In a post on RedditGifts, Shelby said Gates' donation to the AHA was the most meaningful gift she received after her mother died unexpectedly in March. The 81-pound box was actually too big to fit in her car, so Shelby and her husband instead cracked it open at the FedEx location where it was being held.

Inside the box, she found a personalized placard with a written message from Gates and a collection of thoughtful gifts based on her interests.

Here's everything Shelby got in her secret Santa package from Bill Gates: