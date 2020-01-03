Become Your Own Boss and Start a Freelance Career in 2020

Learn the secrets to building and growing a freelance business.

The gig economy is booming, which has led more and more companies to invest in freelancers and contractors for jobs. Whether it's a one-off project or consistent, low-touch work, businesses trust freelancers to deliver high-quality work for less cost than a full-time employee. That means there's a lot of work out there for freelancers, you just have to know how to take advantage. The Complete Freelancer Master Class Course can help.

This extensive, 13-hour course features a nine-step process designed to take your passion and turn it into a high-paying freelance career. Regardless of what your core competency is — from copywriting to business analytics — this course will help you understand how to grow your business. You'll learn how to determine pricing, get more high-quality clients, and work for yourself first. The course will teach you how to create and maintain growth, develop positive relationships, and work faster and more productively than ever before. Before you know it, you'll have the tools, resources, and know-how to operate your own freelance business on your own time.

Be your own boss. Normally $499, The Complete Freelancer Master Class Course is on sale now for just $15.