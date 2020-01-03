Freelancing

Become Your Own Boss and Start a Freelance Career in 2020

Learn the secrets to building and growing a freelance business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Become Your Own Boss and Start a Freelance Career in 2020
Image credit: Brooke Cagle
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The gig economy is booming, which has led more and more companies to invest in freelancers and contractors for jobs. Whether it's a one-off project or consistent, low-touch work, businesses trust freelancers to deliver high-quality work for less cost than a full-time employee. That means there's a lot of work out there for freelancers, you just have to know how to take advantage. The Complete Freelancer Master Class Course can help.

This extensive, 13-hour course features a nine-step process designed to take your passion and turn it into a high-paying freelance career. Regardless of what your core competency is — from copywriting to business analytics — this course will help you understand how to grow your business. You'll learn how to determine pricing, get more high-quality clients, and work for yourself first. The course will teach you how to create and maintain growth, develop positive relationships, and work faster and more productively than ever before. Before you know it, you'll have the tools, resources, and know-how to operate your own freelance business on your own time.

Be your own boss. Normally $499, The Complete Freelancer Master Class Course is on sale now for just $15.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Freelancing

5 New Ways to Make Money in the Freelance Economy

Freelancing

This Freelancer Works 3 to 6 Jobs at Any Given Time. Here's How She Manages It All.

Freelancing

7 Reasons Your Small Business or Freelancing Career Isn't Making Enough Money