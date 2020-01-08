Social Media

TikTok Bans Holocaust Denial

Learning from the missteps of Facebook and YouTube, the social media company nixed conspiracy theories denying violent events
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
TikTok Bans Holocaust Denial
Image credit: AP Photo/Jessica Hill via BI
TikTok is looking to shed its Chinese roots even more.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

TikTok released a new set of updated community guidelines on Wednesday, and among them is a rule explicitly banning content that "denies well-documented and violent events have taken place."

The rule falls under the "hateful ideology" section in the new guidelines, and would apply to Holocaust denial, a TikTok spokesman confirmed to Business Insider.

How social media companies deal with conspiracy theories rooted in bigotry has become a thorny issue for social media companies.

In a 2018 interview Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wouldn't ban Holocaust denial on Facebook. "I find [Holocaust denialism] deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Image credit:Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Zuckerberg's stance has drawn sharp criticism from civil rights organisations like the Anti-Defamation League, and continues to do so. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen attacked Zuckerberg in a speech at the ADL late last year. "We have, unfortunately, millions of pieces of evidence for the Holocaust — it is an historical fact. And denying it is not some random opinion. Those who deny the Holocaust aim to encourage another one," Baron Cohen said.

Last year The Guardian viewed guideline documents for TikTok moderators that directed them to remove content that could upset the Chinese government, including mentions of Tiananmen Square and the Cambodian genocide. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Responding at the time, TikTok said the guidelines in question were outdated, and it had taken a "blunt approach to minimizing conflict" in its early days.

Reports of Beijing-friendly censorship is one of the elements of TikTok's Chinese ownership which has placed it in the crosshairs of US lawmakers. TikTok has been making concerted attempts to reassure America, publishing its first ever transparency report last week and claiming it received more censorship requests from the US than from China in 2019.

Enforcing the new guidelines and actually monitoring the app for conspiracy theories may also be tricky. A spokesman declined to say how many moderators TikTok deploys, and would only say that the number has grown over the past year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media

The Underrated Power of LinkedIn Content Creation

Social Media

6 Steps to Create an Eye-Catching Instagram Aesthetic for Your Brand

Social Media

12 Social Media Trends to Watch in 2020