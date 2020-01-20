Careers

The Story of the 'Most Gruesome' Mistake of Warren Buffett's Career

Buying Dexter Shoe was a $9 billion error.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Story of the 'Most Gruesome' Mistake of Warren Buffett's Career
Image credit: via MarketsInsider/BI
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Warren Buffett's "most gruesome mistake" was buying Dexter Shoe in 1993. The Maine shoemaker quickly became worthless; the Berkshire Hathaway shares he swapped for it are worth about $8.7 billion today.

The so-called Oracle of Omaha acquired Dexter for 25,203 Class A shares, worth $433 million at the time. 

"Dexter, I can assure you, needs no fixing: It is one of the best-managed companies Charlie and I have seen in our business lifetimes," Buffett said in his 1993 letter to shareholders. Dexter was a "business jewel," he gushed, adding that it was a "sound decision" to pay for it with Berkshire stock.

Related: 24 Mind-Blowing Facts About Warren Buffett and His $70 Billion Fortune

While Buffett was wildly wrong about Dexter's prospects, he did recognize the threat that would soon sink the company: cheap, imported shoes from low-wage countries. However, he joked that "someone forgot to tell" Dexter's managers and workers about that challenge, as their factory was "highly competitive against all comers."

The famed investor cheerily predicted that Dexter and H.H. Brown, Berkshire's other shoe business, would rack up more than $85 million in pre-tax earnings in 1994. "I sing 'There's No Business Like Shoe Business' as I drive to work," Buffett told his investors.

Related: Warren Buffett Says He Eats McDonald's 3 Times a Week and Pounds Cokes Because He's Not 'Bothered' by Death

The forecast proved to be right on the money. However, Buffett changed his tune after Berkshire's shoe profits gradually shank over the next few years, falling to $17 million by 1999.

"It has become extremely difficult for domestic producers to compete effectively," the Berkshire CEO told his shareholders. "In 1999, approximately 93% of the 1.3 billion pairs of shoes purchased in this country came from abroad, where extremely low-cost labor is the rule."

Buffett responded by sourcing more shoes internationally, but he couldn't stop the bleeding.

Related: Warren Buffett's Remarkably Simple Mantra for Success

"I clearly made a mistake in paying what I did for Dexter," Buffett admitted in his 2000 letter. "I compounded that mistake in a huge way by using Berkshire shares in payment."

In 2001, Berkshire's shoe business finished $46 million in the red as it was "swamped by losses at Dexter," Buffett told investors.

Running short of options, he trusted the bosses of H.H. Brown to revive the troubled shoemaker. When shoe profits rebounded to $24 million in 2002, he proclaimed that "the Dexter operation has been turned around."

Related: Warren Buffett Recently Invested in Amazon. It Made Him Nearly $250 Million Before.

The recovery soon ran out of steam though, leading Buffett to bemoan his mistake again in his 2007 letter.

"I gave away 1.6% of a wonderful business – one now valued at $220 billion – to buy a worthless business," he said. "To date, Dexter is the worst deal that I've made."

Reflecting on his greatest errors in his 2014 letter, Buffett pointed to Dexter again.

"The most gruesome was Dexter Shoe," he said. "When we purchased the company in 1993, it had a terrific record and in no way looked to me like a cigar butt."

Related: Warren Buffett Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — Here's Why He Switched From Pepsi After Nearly 50 Years

"As a financial disaster, this one deserves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records," he added.

Buffett underlined the broader consequences of Dexter's collapse in his 2015 letter.

"Our once-prosperous Dexter operation folded, putting 1,600 employees in a small Maine town out of work," he said. "Many were past the point in life at which they could learn another trade."

"We lost our entire investment, which we could afford, but many workers lost a livelihood they could not replace."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Careers

Do You Have a Business … Or a Job? Ask Yourself This One Question.

Careers

Free Online Courses That'll Help You Earn More!

Careers

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs