Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Researchers ranked the largest metro areas in the U.S. by income premium for founders, compared to that of their 9-to-5 counterparts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Darwin Fan | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

For many U.S. entrepreneurs, success may be synonymous with the southwest. 

That's according to an analysis of 2018 U.S. Census Bureau data, which found that with a median annual income of $50,000, full-time entrepreneurs in many parts of the U.S. aren't making more than their 9-to-5 counterparts — in fact, they're generally bringing home less than full-time nonprofit and government workers.

But the analysis, which was conducted by online LLC service ZenBusiness, also highlighted the large metro areas home to America's "most successful" founders, and southwestern cities like Salt Lake City, Denver and Las Vegas won top billing. Researchers ranked the areas by their income premium for entrepreneurs, or the percentage difference between the median annual income for full-time entrepreneurs and that of all full-time workers. In those select locations, the average median income for entrepreneurs breaks $55,000 — about $6,000 more than that of other full-time workers.

Salt Lake City came in first place with a 24.5 percent income premium for entrepreneurs, followed by the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area of Colorado, where about one in 10 workers is an entrepreneur (defined in this case as a self-employed worker with an incorporated or unincorporated business). Other metro areas ranked in the top 10 include Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, N.V., Memphis, Tenn., and San Antonio-New Braunfels, Tex. 

For a more detailed breakdown of the results, take a look at the infographic below. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)