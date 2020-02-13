Startups

Infographic: 25 Billion-Dollar Companies You Haven't Heard Of

Do you know the 25 least-known unicorns?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Infographic: 25 Billion-Dollar Companies You Haven't Heard Of
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Digital Content Director
2 min read

When people interested in business see the word “unicorn,” companies like Uber, Airbnb and SpaceX come to mind. Those brands are constantly in the news, and their valuations are astronomical. But for every flashy unicorn startup that becomes a household name, there are dozens more that stay relatively unknown to people outside their industries. 

To better understand how people think about billion-dollar companies, McGuffin Creative Group surveyed 4,000 people to determine which unicorns had the highest and lowest brand awareness. Generally, it found that companies with higher valuations had higher brand awareness, but there were some exceptions to that rule. Juul Labs, for example, has a $50 billion valuation and 36 percent brand awareness. 

Related: 15 Success Secrets From Female Founders With $1 Billion Companies

But among the brands that scored less than 10 percent awareness, there were some interesting takeaways. People who live in big cities, for example, are likely to know more about Sweetgreen and Bird Rides than the average American. Beauty junkies will likely be surprised how few people knew about Pat McGrath Labs. Here’s a breakdown of the lowest performers from the study. 

Related: 20 Facts About the World's Billion-Dollar Startups

And what brands performed the best? Reddit, Airbnb and Buzzfeed were the top three companies on the list. Each has a brand awareness of more than 70 percent. See the below graphic for more information on the brands that outshone their competitors.

Related: Could These Companies Be the Next $1 Billion Unicorns?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

The Career Rise and Fall of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Startups

Can Crowdfunding Work for Your Company?

Startups

How to Bounce Back When Your Business Threatens to Go Under