Sales Strategies

Free Webinar: How to Get High-Quality Business Leads with LinkedIn and Marketing Automation

Learn how to leverage and automate LinkedIn to bring in several high-quality leads per day.
Image credit: Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn is responsible for over 80% of the leads generated by Social Media. Unfortunately, identifying and contacting those leads can be quite time-consuming. Even after you find the right prospects, you still need to determine how to connect with them, without coming off as too salesy. Marketing Automation is key to putting your lead generation on auto-pilot, so you can focus on providing value to your prospects and clients.

Join us on March 11 for our free webinar, How to Get High-Quality Business Leads with LinkedIn and Marketing Automation, presented by Entrepreneur Insider and led by serial entrepreneur and 13-time best seller Mike Koenigs.

During this webinar, we’ll discuss how you can leverage and automate LinkedIn to bring in several high-quality leads per day, without spending countless hours searching for them and crafting your message. You’ll even discover how to book demos and sales calls directly from the LinkedIn platform.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn how to streamline and automate your lead generation
  • Eliminate the time you spend on dead leads
  • Discover how to qualify and warm-up interested prospects
  • Schedule 1-on-1 presentations or sales calls right from the LinkedIn platform
