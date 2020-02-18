Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says

Both the low-cost iPhone and the new iPad Pro should get announced sometime in March, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Factory closures caused by the coronavirus are unlikely to delay Apple's plans.
Image credit: via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Apple might introduce several products in March, but the coronavirus outbreak suggested its suppliers wouldn't be prepared to distribute units in large quantities. Reports indicated that Foxconn, the largest iPhone assembler, closed production facilities in China as the government aims to curb the infection and thus halted most manufacturing. Yet there might not be a significant impact on Apple's plans after all.

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that both the low-cost iPhone and the new iPad Pro are still expected to debut this spring. Now, Apple could go forward and announce the hardware within the next few weeks. Given the modest specifications of the long-rumored iPhone model, Apple and its suppliers won't introduce any breakthrough technologies requiring more development. Everything that the 'iPhone SE 2' or 'iPhone 9' features should be prepared already. It's just a matter of partners like Foxconn getting their factories reopened.

Some camera-related details are in the report, too. Kuo believes that Apple's iPhone SE 2 will not include a seven-element plastic lens. Just like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2 should sport a six-element lens.

Overall, it should also look like the iPhone 8 with a physical home button beneath its display. Apple targets a budget-friendly price tag with this iPhone model, and that means flagship qualities like an edge-to-edge screen and multi-camera setup are getting left out. The good news is that Apple might still insert its updated A13 chip. Pricing could start at $399 for the base configuration.

As for the new iPad Pro, there aren't too many leaks that tell us what to expect. It's likely that Apple will tweak the internal processor, introduce a triple-camera setup, and possibly upgrade the 12.9-inch model's LCD display with mini-LED technology. The new iPad Pro could also be thinner and lighter than the current iteration.

The MacBook line could earn some attention; potential updates will presumably focus on the Intel chips inside Apple's MacBook AirMacBook Pro, and iMac. Significant alterations to their designs aren't likely.

Everything should go official in mid-to-late March if Apple's suppliers return to their regular output, and releases could follow at the end of the month or in early April.

