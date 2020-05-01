Why You Should Be Using a VPN If You're Running Your Company From Home

May 1, 2020 3 min read

The internet can be a dangerous place. From companies harvesting data to hackers targeting personal information, it's easy to stumble into an unfortunate cyber accident. The consequences, however, can be extremely unfortunate. Using a Virtual Private Network ( ) is one of the most essential precautions you can take while working online. Yes, even at home.

A VPN encrypts your connection and web traffic so when you browse the web, prying eyes can't see your computer's information and, by extension, your personal information. VPNs can also help you hide your location or mask your IP address so you can access your home Netflix while you're traveling abroad.

How entrepreneurs use VPNs: For entrepreneurs, a VPN is especially important. When you're handling login information to company bank accounts, software accounts, or intellectual property, it's vital that you protect yourself. Not to mention, it's essential that you protect your employees from hackers as well. You have records of them on your servers, after all, so it's vital that you secure that information appropriately. When you're in charge, the buck falls to you to keep the company and its people safe.

Finding the right VPN for you: When choosing a VPN for your company, a free option won't cut it. Investing in a highly-rated and widely-trusted company like Surfshark VPN is the smart move. You'll get a fast, ultra-secure VPN that allows you to work seamlessly with extra peace of mind. Surfshark gives you access to more than 1,200 torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data, allowing you to stream and download efficiently. Military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols protect your browsing connection, while Surfshark's no-logging policy keeps your data private — even from them. Surfshark even offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can offer protection to employees, as well.

As noted, Surfshark has the reviews to back up its features. For starters, it earned an 8/10 rating from The VPN Lab and 4.5/5 stars from TechGadgetCentral. A one-year subscription to Surfshark VPN is normally $145 but you can save 73 percent when you get one for $38.99 today. You can get an even better deal with a little more of a commitment: a two-year subscription is 76 percent off at $69 and a four-year subscription is 82 percent off at $99. The best deal of them all is a three-year subscription at 83 percent off for $69. Once you get the peace-of-mind of using a VPN, you won't want to go back, so why not invest in your future.