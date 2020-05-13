recovery planning series

Free Webinar | June 3: The Steps You Need to Take to Get Your Business Ready to Reopen

Join Mark Graban, a top expert in Lean Management, as he discusses being proactive in your management and improvement efforts post crisis.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | June 3: The Steps You Need to Take to Get Your Business Ready to Reopen
Image credit: dowell | Getty Images
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As our businesses enter the new phases of a return to post-pandemic life, it will be critically important for leaders to be proactive with their employees and customers – for the sake of the health of our people and our organizations. 

By the end of this webinar, you will:

  • Recognize the difference between merely containing a COVID-19 related problems and preventing them from occurring again, especially if we see a fall resurgence.
  • Learn why it’s important to see problems, solve problems, and share problems in your organization.
  • Understand how to use methods like FMEA (“Failure Mode Effects Analysis”) and root-cause problem solving to be more proactive in your management and improvement efforts post crisis.

Register Now

Hosted by Mark Graban, M.B.A., M.S., a top expert in Lean Management. Graban is the author of “Measures of Success: React Less, Lead Better, Improve More” a book about using simple, yet practical statistical methods that help leaders overreact less to their metrics, which frees up time for real, focused, sustainable improvement. While he works with startups, entrepreneurs and midsized businesses, Mark previously worked for General Motors, Dell, Honeywell, and divisions of Johnson & Johnson. Graban is a guest lecturer at MIT, Wharton, Ohio State University, and several international universities.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

recovery planning series

Free Webinar | May 28: It's Never Too Late: How to Start Your Own Business at Any Age

recovery planning series

Free Webinar | May 21: Get Your Business Into Recovery Mode Now

recovery planning series

Free Webinar | May 13: How to Create Massive Leads and Sales in an Ever-Changing World