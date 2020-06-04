Franchises

The 8 Franchise 500 Companies With More Than 10 Million Facebook Likes

All eight franchises with more than 10 million Facebook likes on their official pages are within the food industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 8 Franchise 500 Companies With More Than 10 Million Facebook Likes
Image credit: Mack15 | Getty Images

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
4 min read

One of the best aspects of investing in a franchise is the ability to tap into an established brand that people already know and trust. While this holds true across every industry, it’s perhaps more pronounced with restaurants and fast-food chains than any other type of business. Take a look at the eight companies from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 with more than 10 million Facebook likes, and you’ll notice two things: All of the businesses have been around for decades, and they’re all within the food industry. (The top franchise on Facebook outside of the food industry is Planet Fitness, with 4.2 million likes.)

8. Taco Bell — 10.3 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 2

Started franchising: 1964

Total units: 7,136

Initial franchise fee: $525,500 to $2.96 million

While Taco Bell only just made its way onto this list, it’s near the top of our Franchise 500, coming in second this year. Part of the company’s current branding efforts revolve around its cantinas and new POS system, which is integrated into the Grubhub app.

Related: 24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

7. Dairy Queen — 11.7 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 16

Started franchising: 1940

Total units: 7,037

Initial franchise fee: $1.1 million to $1.8 million

Dairy Queen has been ol’ reliable for the past 80 years and has earned a place on our Franchise 500 list in almost every year since 1979. But who says an old dog can’t learn new tricks? Dairy Queen continues to stay relevant by innovating with its pivot to the Grill and Chill and debut of Blizzard Treats.

Related: The Top 5 New Franchises to Keep Your Eye On

6. Buffalo Wild Wings — 12.3 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 159

Started franchising: 1991

Total units: 1,274

Initial franchise fee: $1,91,200 to $3,750,700

Buffalo Wild Wings is the youngest entry on this list, but it’s already become a household name thanks to its role the best spot for watching big games on TV while eating chicken wings and signature sauces. 

5. Dunkin’ — 15.7 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 1

Started franchising: 1955

Total units: 12,957

Initial franchise fee: $395,500 to $1.6 million

Want proof of Dunkin’s innovation? Well, consider the fact that the company was willing to change its name after 65 years of franchising — a move that forecast the company’s pivot toward a focus on beverages and that helped Dunkin’ top our Franchise 500 list in 2020. 

4. Subway — 24.3 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 107

Started franchising: 1974

Total units: 41,600

Initial franchise fee: $140,050 to $342,400

Although Subway has fallen over the past decade on our franchise rankings, dropping from No. 1 in 2010 to No. 107 in 2020, the company’s brand presence is still undeniable. Think about this: Subway has more restaurants around the world (41,600) than most businesses have in Facebook likes.

3. Pizza Hut — 32 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 10

Started franchising: 1959

Total units: 17,176

Initial franchise fee: $357,000 to $2.2 million

Pizza Hut, like Buffalo Wild Wings, has made an appeal for modernity by playing into professional sports and current events, partnering with the NFL and EA Sports (the makers of the Madden NFL franchise).

Related: 100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $50,000

2. KFC — 55.3 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 24

Started franchising: 1952

Total units: 23,103

Initial franchise fee: $1,442,550 to $2,771,550

Though Harland Sanders first opened Sanders Court & Cafe in 1930, KFC has found a way to stay relevant. Just last week, CNN reported recently that KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich in a foray into the growing battle among brands like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. 

1. McDonald’s — 80.5 million

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 3

Started franchising: 1955

Total units: 38,108

Initial franchise fee: $1.3 million to $2.2 million

Be honest: Were you expecting anyone else at the top spot? You can’t exactly serve over 99 billion hamburgers, as the company’s signs often boast, and remain in obscurity.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 9: Money-Saving Efficiency Strategies

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 8: No-Nonsense Techniques to Improve Your Cashflow

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 7: Make Better Decisions With the Three Decision Lens Strategy