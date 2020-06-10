Social Media

How to Make Your Facebook Avatar

Having a personalized sticker is becoming a trend in the social network. It's time to create yours.
Image credit: Avatar Maker | Facebook

2 min read
Brought to you by Cine Premiere

Facebook has implemented a new feature where you can create a custom avatar inspired by yourself. Like any new function, having a personalized avatar is becoming a trend, since this avatar has different ways of using it, including highlighting using it as a profile photo, making posts with the avatar by making some fun gesture, sending it as a message through Messenger, and even as stickers in the comments of publications. If you still do not have your custom avatar, here we explain how to create it.

Once in the application, you should go to the settings page distinguished by the icon with three horizontal lines located in the upper right corner for Android and lower right for iOS.

Then, sliding the screen downwards you will find an option from the «See more» menu, distinguished by colored geometric figures. When you click on this option, you will first see the "Avatars" option.

Related: How to Delete Your Facebook Account

When entering, there is only the simplest thing left, which is to create your own avatar. You can choose between different physical features such as face shape, eyes, eyebrows, nose and mouth, as well as customize your avatar with different colors and haircuts, hairstyles and head accessories. You can also modify the avatar's complexion and choose between the different outfits that are available.

Once your Facebook avatar is finished, you must click on the popcorn that appears at the top of the screen. Even when saving your custom avatar, Facebook will show the option to make it a profile picture if you want to use it.

Similarly, in the comments of the publications when selecting the happy face that takes you to the stickers, you will find a tab with all the ones you can use with your personalized avatar.

Now that you know how to create your avatar and how to use it, you can now share it with your friends. Do you like this new Facebook feature?

