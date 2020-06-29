June 29, 2020 2 min read

As businesses have reopened, navigating “business as usual” while maintaining rigorous, science-based safety standards is essential. Make the wrong moves, however, and you could jeopardize your customers, employees, and even your brand.

Join us for a free webinar, How to Future-Proof Your Business and Prepare for the New ‘Normal’, presented by Salesforce and Entrepreneur. We’ll cover the areas businesses need to think about as they reimagine operations—everything from how to communicate and deepen relationships with customers to planning for customer safety to ensuring supply chain success and more. We’ll help small and midsize businesses anticipate expectations going forward and understand the tools and resources they’ll need to future-proof their business.

The speakers will be Kylee Hall, Vice President of Marketing at communication platform Remind, and Adrian Fallow, AVP of SMB Sales at Salesforce. Attendees of this webinar will come away with a checklist to follow as your business continues to adapt to the changing environment. You’ll learn:

Strategies for delivering customer-centric digital transformation

How to lead and drive change within your organization

Techniques for building a culture that quickly adapts to meet customer expectations

And much more

How to Future-Proof Your Business and Prepare for the New ‘Normal’ will take place live on Wednesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.