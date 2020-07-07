Free Webinar | August 27: Keeping Your Network Strong: How Women Business Owners Can Adjust to the New Normal
Join us as we discuss strategies women entrepreneurs can adopt to keep their networks robust during COVID-19 and beyond.
In this webinar, a panel from Wilmington Trust will discuss the findings of a new survey on peer networking for women business owners, and issues they continue to confront versus their male counterparts. They will also talk about strategies women entrepreneurs can adopt to keep their networks robust during COVID-19 and beyond.
Key Takeaways:
- How women business owners and entrepreneurs can gain better access to peer networks
- What are the networking challenges that women face as compared to men, and how do men and women perceive those challenges differently
- How the pandemic is impacting face-to-face networking, and what are some techniques business owners can use to overcome those challenges
Marguerite is responsible for the development and delivery of strategic advice offerings for clients of Wilmington Trust and M&T Emerald Advisory Services. She provides families and business owners with personal wealth planning and fiduciary services to assist them in the design and implementation of their estate, business succession, and family legacy plans.
