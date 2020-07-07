Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | August 27: Keeping Your Network Strong: How Women Business Owners Can Adjust to the New Normal

Join us as we discuss strategies women entrepreneurs can adopt to keep their networks robust during COVID-19 and beyond.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this webinar, a panel from Wilmington Trust will discuss the findings of a new survey on peer networking for women business owners, and issues they continue to confront versus their male counterparts. They will also talk about strategies women entrepreneurs can adopt to keep their networks robust during COVID-19 and beyond. 

Key Takeaways:

  • How women business owners and entrepreneurs can gain better access to peer networks
  • What are the networking challenges that women face as compared to men, and how do men and women perceive those challenges differently
  • How the pandemic is impacting face-to-face networking, and what are some techniques business owners can use to overcome those challenges

Marguerite is responsible for the development and delivery of strategic advice offerings for clients of Wilmington Trust and M&T Emerald Advisory Services. She provides families and business owners with personal wealth planning and fiduciary services to assist them in the design and implementation of their estate, business succession, and family legacy plans.

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely's Guide to Surviving Anything
Crisis Management

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely's Guide to Surviving Anything

The billionaire founder has been through 20 years of personal and professional ups and downs. And she's still thriving.
Liz Brody | 9 min read
What to Expect from Recovery, According to a Hong Kong Entrepreneur
Crisis Management

What to Expect from Recovery, According to a Hong Kong Entrepreneur

Cheryl Leung's Hong Kong-based fashion brand is months ahead U.S. businesses in terms of recovery. Here's what she says you should expect.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
A VC's Advice for Raising Capital Post-Covid
Crisis Management

A VC's Advice for Raising Capital Post-Covid

Fundraising is forever changed. But you can still succeed.
Liz Brody | 5 min read

