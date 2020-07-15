Max Greenfield Knows Being a Dad Is Insane and He's Here to Help!

July 15, 2020 2 min read

This week's guest is a very funny actor you know from a million things, including his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role as Schmidt on New Girl, and his starring role as Dave Johnson on the CBS comedy The Neighborhood.

As a father of two, Max knows the dazzling joy and utter insanity that comes with being a parent, and so he and group of pals launched a new business, DADZ, which aims to bring health products and a sense of community to all the papas in the world. The company's first product is the Lightning Stick, a plant-based energy supplement powder, that promises to bring energy-depleted dads alertness and focus without the frazzled feelings that guzzling coffee can bring.

As evidenced by Max's social media posts, the company takes its job seriously, but not too seriously:

