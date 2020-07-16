Here's What You Need to Know About the Bitcoin Scam That Hacked the Twitter Accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Others

July 16, 2020 1 min read

Crypto hackers took over the Twitter accounts of prominent users including , Kanye West, and Barack Obama.

“I am giving back to the community,” began a tweet that promised to double any donations made by followers.

The Bitcoin wallet where followers were asked to send money received more than $118,000 before Twitter locked down all verified accounts to shut down the scam. “You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” the company explained in a tweet.

sent out the following tweet to address the situation:

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.



We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.

