Insider Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Empower Your Team to Innovate During Uncertain Times

The leadership strategies that turn challenging times into business breakthroughs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways to Empower Your Team to Innovate During Uncertain Times
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO of ThermoGenesis
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While 2020 caught many people and businesses off guard, it’s been inspiring to see the resulting selflessness, courage and creativity. Entire industries have been forced to invent new streams of revenue and pivot business operations overnight to deal with the pandemic situation. And, while difficult times can certainly trigger a desire to hunker down and ride out the storm, it’s critical that leaders forge ahead by empowering their teams to remain inventive.

For many leaders, there was no option to lay low during the global crisis — people relied on their services to survive — and so there became this incredible drive to adapt for the greater good. However, it’s up to the leaders to encourage this mindset. Below are a few tips I’ve used at ThermoGenesis to help motivate and empower my teams to keep their foot on the gas — even during uncertain times.

Don’t stray from goal setting

It can be easy to have seemingly routine tasks fall by the wayside in a time of crisis. After all, it’s hard to feel like a goalsetting meeting is worth the time when people are being pulled in different directions each day. However, a sense of normalcy and future planning will help your team maintain a sense of calm and security, allowing them to use their energy to be creative instead of worrying. So, make time to check in and goal set, as the forward-thinking mentality will help your staff to keep pushing the envelope.

Related: Emotional Intelligence is the Secret to Leadership in Times of Crisis

Build a culture that encourages questions

Questions, like What’s next? or How can we make this better? will keep moving the needle for innovation, so incorporate these into your interactions with team members. In early 2020, we made the executive decision to pivot to launch quick tests that would help detect COVID-19. After working for months to launch an antibody test that was both easy to read and administer, we asked, “where do we go from here?” The response to that question resulted in an added device that records the results in a cloud, perfect for tracking and developing treatments for coronavirus. By building question-asking into the framework of your interactions with team members, you’re encouraging others to do the same — creating a workplace that is constantly thinking of ways to improve.

Related: Before Launching a Business, Ask Yourself These 5 Questions

Stay present and connected

Now is not the time for leaders to go dark, even if it’s for good reason, like being preoccupied with big picture strategy. Continue to make yourself available and be present. Attend meetings and brainstorms to keep your team on their toes and motivate them to show up with groundbreaking ideas. Take advantage of regular communications, like an e-newsletter that shares policy updates, and add a note of encouragement or share your personal email to promote open and honest discussion. During times of uncertainty, it’s critical that leaders are not only visible but also confident, as this allows team members to push forward without worry.

Times of uncertainty should be viewed by leaders as an opportunity to showcase their strengths. By being present, encouraging questions, and setting goals, your team will feel secure and empowered to help you propel your business forward.

Related: How You Can Build a More Resilient Team

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Best Business Book Ever Written, According To Bill Gates And Warren Buffett

Entrepreneurs

Ask These 3 Interview Questions to Make a Great Hire Every Time

Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Vote