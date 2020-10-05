Do you know why Donald Trump was treated with Remdesivir?

October 5, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Remdesivir blocks the SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA polymerase, one of the key enzymes the pathogen needs to replicate its genetic material (RNA) and proliferate in the bodies of infected people.

US President Donald Trump began treatment with the drug remdesivir last Friday, said Sean Conley, a White House physician.

Trump finished his first dose and will receive the drug for five days, added Dr. Brian Garibaldi. The use of this drug was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration on May 1, after an investigation showed positive effects from its use, which ones?

A study by Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, indicated that the mortality rate for patients treated with the drug was 7.6% on day 14 of treatment compared to 12.5% among patients who did not receive it, noted El Financial.

That analysis also showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by day 14, compared to 59% of patients receiving standard-of-care treatment alone.

The drug has already been tested in Mexico as part of clinical trials and with positive results.