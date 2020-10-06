Free market

Mercado Libre will show us stories of entrepreneurs in its new campaign

Through videos, the ecommerce company will show us the behind the scenes of entrepreneurs and the economy that you move when buying online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mercado Libre will show us stories of entrepreneurs in its new campaign
Image credit: vía Mercado Libre

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • In Mexico alone, the ecommerce platform has managed to add more than 8,000 SMEs since March 24, which means around 45 a day.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of businesses, since not being able to sell in physical spaces, they looked for ways to continue operating through the internet. In this context, Mercado Libre presented a campaign called " Let's put the economy in gear " with the aim of making visible the stories of all the entrepreneurs who are part of the economic reactivation of Latin America.

The company seeks to inspire progress and solidarity through the message: "behind each purchase made within the platform there is an entire economy starting up."

"During the pandemic, thousands of SMEs and startups throughout Latin America were digitally reconverted. Mercado Libre wants to motivate Latin American entrepreneurs to join the platform and see us as an ally in the economic recovery. We are proud to be together to all these entrepreneurs and support them side by side, until the best comes, "Hernán Cieri, Marketing Director of Mercado Libre México, said in a statement .

The company accompanies the thousands of projects that had to change their business model, with an ecosystem of value that includes technological, financial, training and labor inclusion tools throughout the region where the platform operates. In Mexico alone, the ecommerce platform has managed to add more than 8,000 SMEs since March 24, which means around 45 a day.

"The central concept of the campaign is to show how Mercado Libre supports SMEs and entrepreneurs to sell their services and products, especially in the challenging context of recent months. That is why we show behind closed curtains, what they live many, in an underworld where everything is moving, changing, generating employment and sales, reactivating ", Cieri concludes.

The campaign is already visible on TV, radio, Out of Home advertising and social media in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Free market

Mercado Libre will show us stories of entrepreneurs in its new campaign

News and Trends

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John to His Younger Self: 'Get the Hell Out of Here!'

Starting a Business

How Two Dads Are Disrupting Medicine