Mercado Libre will show us stories of entrepreneurs in its new campaign

October 6, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of businesses, since not being able to sell in physical spaces, they looked for ways to continue operating through the internet. In this context, Mercado Libre presented a campaign called " Let's put the economy in gear " with the aim of making visible the stories of all the entrepreneurs who are part of the economic reactivation of Latin America.

The company seeks to inspire progress and solidarity through the message: "behind each purchase made within the platform there is an entire economy starting up."

"During the pandemic, thousands of SMEs and startups throughout Latin America were digitally reconverted. Mercado Libre wants to motivate Latin American entrepreneurs to join the platform and see us as an ally in the economic recovery. We are proud to be together to all these entrepreneurs and support them side by side, until the best comes, "Hernán Cieri, Marketing Director of Mercado Libre México, said in a statement .

The company accompanies the thousands of projects that had to change their business model, with an ecosystem of value that includes technological, financial, training and labor inclusion tools throughout the region where the platform operates. In Mexico alone, the ecommerce platform has managed to add more than 8,000 SMEs since March 24, which means around 45 a day.

"The central concept of the campaign is to show how Mercado Libre supports SMEs and entrepreneurs to sell their services and products, especially in the challenging context of recent months. That is why we show behind closed curtains, what they live many, in an underworld where everything is moving, changing, generating employment and sales, reactivating ", Cieri concludes.

The campaign is already visible on TV, radio,advertising and social media in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia.