VIDEO: This is what Hurricane Delta looks like from outer space

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Puerto Morelos in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where it was downgraded to category 2. In light of this, alert protocols for the general population have been activated with the intention of avoiding damage and loss of human life. during the passage of the meteorological phenomenon.

The National Meteorological System had established a category 4 hurricane Delta, which in turn has absorbed the force of the extinct hurricane Gamma. The United States National Hurricane Center (CNH) indicated that Delta was located about 35 kilometers south of Cancun and it presents maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour.

The National Hurricane Center of the United States has shared through social networks the movement of this hurricane that advances at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour and with winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour. It also spread the monitoring since the birth of the cyclone.

The CNH warned that the cyclone could strengthen again once it returns to the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

Images of Hurricane Delta in category 4

The images were captured by the GOES-East satellite, which has tracked Delta since its formation in the Caribbean. During the early morning, the storm weakened to Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale . On a scale of 1 to 5, Delta's category 4 projects waves up to 20 feet high, beach erosion, and damage to small buildings. Mexico's most famous example of a hurricane in this category was Paulina , in 1997, which killed nearly 400 people.

In Cancun and on the Caribbean island of Holbox, the authorities began the evacuation of people to protect them in shelters during the hurricane, which on Wednesday would reach the state of Quintana Roo, where there are famous tourist destinations.