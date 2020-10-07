Mexico

VIDEO: This is what Hurricane Delta looks like from outer space

The GOES-East satellite captured the powerful advance of Hurricane Delta, which touched the Mexican coast to Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIDEO: This is what Hurricane Delta looks like from outer space
Image credit: Vía México Desconocido

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Puerto Morelos in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where it was downgraded to category 2. In light of this, alert protocols for the general population have been activated with the intention of avoiding damage and loss of human life. during the passage of the meteorological phenomenon.

The National Meteorological System had established a category 4 hurricane Delta, which in turn has absorbed the force of the extinct hurricane Gamma. The United States National Hurricane Center (CNH) indicated that Delta was located about 35 kilometers south of Cancun and   it presents maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour.

The National Hurricane Center of the United States has shared through social networks the movement of this hurricane that advances at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour and with winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour. It also spread the monitoring since the birth of the cyclone.

The CNH warned that the cyclone could strengthen again once it returns to the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

Images of Hurricane Delta in category 4

The images were captured by the GOES-East satellite, which has tracked Delta since its formation in the Caribbean. During the early morning, the storm weakened to Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale . On a scale of 1 to 5, Delta's category 4 projects waves up to 20 feet high, beach erosion, and damage to small buildings. Mexico's most famous example of a hurricane in this category was Paulina , in 1997, which killed nearly 400 people.

In Cancun and on the Caribbean island of Holbox, the authorities began the evacuation of people to protect them in shelters during the hurricane, which on Wednesday would reach the state of Quintana Roo, where there are famous tourist destinations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mexico

López-Gatell affirmed that the COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico continues to decline

Enterprising women

The rarámuri hands that created the awards to the magical towns of the Best of Mexico 2020

unicorns

Kavak becomes the first Mexican startup to become a 'unicorn'