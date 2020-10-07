Health

Researchers claim that ayahuasca tea helps the formation of new neurons

The result was obtained in a study carried out by the Complutense University of Madrid.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Researchers claim that ayahuasca tea helps the formation of new neurons
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The study brings together the results of a four-year "in vitro" and "in vivo" experimentation in mice.
  • Ayahuasca is obtained from a mixture between two Amazonian plants, the ayahuasca vine (Banisteriopsis caapi) and the chacruna bush (Psychotria viridis).

Have you tried ayahuasca tea? A study led by researchers from the Complutense University of Madrid ( UCM ) found that the Amazonian drink traditionally used by shamans contributes to the formation of new neurons.

The study groups together the results of a four-year "in vitro" and "in vivo" experimentation carried out in mice, subjects that demonstrated greater cognitive capacity when treated with dimethyltryptamine (DMT), one of the components of ayahuasca, according to with José Antonio López, researcher at the Faculty of Psychology of the Complutense University and co-author of the work.

Ayahuasca is obtained from a mixture between two Amazonian plants, the ayahuasca vine (Banisteriopsis caapi) and the chacruna bush (Psychotria viridis). "In ayahuasca, DMT binds to a type 2A serotonergic brain receptor, and that is when its hallucinogenic effect is enhanced. In this research, this binding is made with another receptor, sigma type, which does not have these effects. "Which greatly facilitates its future administration to patients," they explain in the study report.

According to José Ángel Morales, researcher at the Department of Cell Biology of the UCM and the Center for Research in Network of Neurodegenerative Diseases (CIBERNED), the ability to modulate brain plasticity is an indication of a great therapeutic potential for a wide range of psychiatric disorders and neurological.

The death of certain neurons generates the symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, the researchers said. However, the human being is capable of generating new neuronal cells but this always depends on other factors.

The challenge for scientists will be to activate the brain's ability to develop new neurons to replace those that die in people with neurodegenerative diseases.

"Ayahuasca" means "liana or rope of the spirits" and is used by South American shamans as traditional medicine in the Amazonian peoples.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Maintain Keto on the Road

Health

Family Tragedy Helped This Entrepreneurial Couple Create a Business and Improve Lives

Health

Should You or Should You Not Vent About Your Stress?