News and Trends

Mark Cuban Not a Fan of China's Human Rights Policies, But 'OK Doing Business With' the People's Republic

The 'Shark Tank' investor and Dallas Mavericks owner's remarks on Megyn Kelly's podcast have got people talking. Mission accomplished.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mark Cuban Not a Fan of China's Human Rights Policies, But 'OK Doing Business With' the People's Republic
Image credit: Mitchell Leff | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Like many public figures who identify as libertarian-leaning or ostensibly politically independent, Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban often walks a fine line between nuance and contrarianism. Take his recent New York Times Magazine interview with David Marchese, in which he reconciles his social-justice awakening with a mercenary eye on the bottom line.

That same duality was on display during his appearance this week on The Megyn Kelly Show podcast. Kelly dug deep into Cuban's position on China, which enacted a yearlong ban on broadcasting NBA games that lifted just in time for the concluding two games of this year's finals between the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat

On one hand, Cuban lamented the U.S. adversary's alleged human-rights violations, particularly its documented internment of ethnic Uighur Muslims, telling Kelly, "Any human rights violations anywhere are wrong." But he also was quick to defend the NBA's strategic partnership with China, insisting, “They are a customer of ours, and guess what, Megyn? I’m OK with doing business with China. And so we have to pick our battles. I wish we could solve all the world’s problems. But we can’t.”

Related: Mark Cuban: All American Households Should Get $1,000 Stimulus Check Every 2 Weeks for 2 Months

Cuban also stated that when it comes to U.S. diplomacy, “I personally put a priority on domestic issues." 

But far as the news everyone really wants to know, Shark Tank's season 12 premiere airs Oct. 16 on ABC. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A Guide to Finding Online Deals Outside of Amazon Prime Day

News and Trends

Facebook to Ban Holocaust Denial, Citing Rise in Anti-Semitism

News and Trends

FBI Warns Against Using Hotel Wi-Fi for Work