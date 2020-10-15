News and Trends

The 100 Companies with the Best Compensation in 2020

Here are the workplaces where employees are most satisfied with their pay, raises and bonus structure.
Image credit: RyanJLane | Getty Images

Digital Content Director
3 min read

With record numbers of Americans searching for new jobs right now, one of the first things they’ll take into account when reviewing offers is compensation. It’s one of — if not the most — important factors when it comes to hiring and retaining employees. The events of 2020 mean employees aren’t looking for futuristic offices and promises of fantastic company culture. They’re looking for cold, hard cash (or great stock options). 

Comparably is a site that monitors workplace culture and compensation. It releases an annual ranking of companies based on factors like perks and benefits, employee happiness and more. The compensation ranking was based on an anonymous survey on Comparably’s site, which collected more than 10 million ratings from employees of 60,000 companies. The survey asked employees questions like the below:

  • Do you believe you’re paid fairly?

  • How often do you get a raise?

  • Are you satisfied with your benefits?

  • Does your company give annual bonuses?

  • If applicable, are you satisfied with your stock or equity?

Based on the responses, which were collected between September 2019 and September 2020, Comparably released two lists: One of the top 50 companies with more than 500 employees, and one of the top 50 companies with fewer than 500 employees. 

Not surprisingly, tech dominates the list of large companies. Google took the top spot, with Facebook and Microsoft bringing up second and third. Rounding out the top five were Zoom Video Communications and Amazon (considering how well both those companies are doing this year, one would hope employees are benefitting in addition to shareholders). Companies based in California dominated the list, with a sprinkling of companies based in New York, Texas and Florida thrown in there as well. 

When it comes to the ranking of companies with fewer than 500 employees, there are fewer household names. Raleigh, N.C.-based computer software company Pendo tops the list, with one employee saying “yearly merit increases, company equity, fully paid benefits and a nice bonus structure are all benefits of our package." 

San Francisco-based Scoop Technologies came in second, with Austin, Texas-based marketing software company Outbound Engine in third. Again, California-based tech companies dominate the rankings. 

Check out the infographics below for the full lists. 

Large companies

Small-to-midsize companies

