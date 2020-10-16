Restaurants

This is the app for restaurateurs to face Rappi and Uber Eats

Check will be in test from October 20 to 31 and can be downloaded at the beginning of November. It will have a monthly cost of 3,199 pesos.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry (Canirac) this week presented the Check application, a platform for sending dishes to home to further increase the profits of food establishments in the midst of the pandemic.

During the presentation, David Castillo, CEO of the company, indicated that the platform could represent a saving of up to 85% in shipments on digital platforms such as Uber Eats and Rappi, because restaurants would receive less commission charges.

As reported by Canirac, the app will be on trial from October 20 to 31 in Mexico City and Guadalajara, but it will be free for download in early November.

Check will have a cost of 3,199 pesos per month for each restaurant with which they can make shipments without commissions of between 20 to 35% of other delivery apps. Initially, the app will have 450 delivery drivers and expects to reach six states in the first half of 2021.

