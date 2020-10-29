They present Gaming Week, a virtual celebration of gamers

October 29, 2020 3 min read

In the middle of this month of October, the formal presentation of the first edition of Gaming Week Mexico was held, a virtual video game celebration that will bring together different actors from the gaming world for three days through conferences, streams , tournaments and contests.

The event is international and will be held on November 6, 7, and 8 and the goal of the organizers is to receive more than 50 thousand unique visitors who interact with the different platforms. Those interested in participating will be able to join by registering at no cost on the Gaming Week platform.

Image: Courtesy of Gaming Week

The event will be composed of four main areas that are:

Showroom: a space where users can find out the latest news from the main brands in the world of gaming and where there will be information on different products, promotions and discounts.

Main Stage: the main stage where there will be speakers from the industry, special presentations for launches and awards.

Esports Latam: where the most exciting competitions operated by Esports Latam will take place. There will be attractive prizes for the winners and games of professional players.

Streamland: The main creators of gamer content will participate in this area where meet & greets and exciting streams will take place.

“We are very excited because we know that there is a growing community interested in the world of gaming and at this event they will be able to see innovations and trends first hand. We know that we are living an atypical moment worldwide but for the same reason, we decided to create this space in which innovation and entertainment are the protagonists and in which people can have fun, meet and interact in a different and safe way, in this unprecedented virtual event ”, commented Jorge Lizárraga, CEO of Gaming Partners, the organizer of Gaming Week.