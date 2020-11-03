Disney Plus

Disney Plus: Special Price for November 3, 2020

What is the catalog that Disney Plus will have in Mexico and Latin America?
Disney Plus: Special Price for November 3, 2020
Image credit: Vía Cine PREMIERE

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Cine Premiere

On the Disney Plus page, an applicable promotion has been launched from November 3, 2020 to November 16 of this year with a price per year of $ 1,359 pesos . However, the monthly price has not yet been released.

It was in the first quarter of 2019 where Bob Iger made the official announcement of Disney Plus with the price, catalog and launch in the United States, Canada and some parts of Europe. The service would arrive in November of that same year and 12 months later, it will finally be available in Mexico and Latin America.

However, over the course of several weeks, the Disney Plus Latin America account has been playing with us and they just haven't mentioned much about the price, although there are some details that may help you know it, and the key is in the application for Android.

What will the price of Disney Plus be?

If we go to the official Disney applications section on Google Play, and choose Disney Plus, we will not be able to download the application yet, but when we give it "More information" we are presented with a new screen with the following information, we are especially interested in one that says "In-app purchases"

disney plus price

The prices that it handles are two: $ 135 pesos to $ 1,349 pesos per item. Let's remember that there are two ways to pay Disney Plus in the United States, one is the monthly charge and the other the annual one , in both cases we are talking about $ 6.99 and $ 69 dollars, but this does not mean to ensure that those are the final prices , which does Google is converting the dollars that are put into the purchases of the application in the United States, but it can certainly give us a clue to the possible final prices.

What is the catalog that Disney Plus will have in Mexico and Latin America? Marvel studios

  • Marvel Studios - Movies and Series
  • Animated classics
  • Marvel Classic Animated
  • Disney Channel series
  • Star Wars - Movies + series
  • Walt Disney Studios Exclusives
  • Pixar
  • Local productions Latin America

Where will the Disney Plus app be?

The service in the United States is available on these devices, and as it has already been a year of testing, it is certain that it will also be like this in Mexico:

  • Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV,)
  • Google (Android, Android TV, Google Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices)
  • Microsoft (Xbox One)
  • Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (All TVs with integrated Android and PS4 and PS5);
  • Roku
  • PC and Mac

