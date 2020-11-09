Give Your Business Elite Cybersecurity with this Highly Rated VPN and Password Manager

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Add an extra layer of data privacy for your business.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data is absolutely essential to all businesses, regardless of their size, and cybercrime costs small and medium-sized enterprises over $2 million a year. That data crucial to helping businesses draw insights on their operations and customers, and can guide stakeholders toward smarter decisions. But, if handled improperly, data can also be a business's downfall.

There has been no shortage of cyberattacks over the past few years, compromising customer data and exposing their privacy to hackers and other nefarious actors. For huge corporations, these data breaches are embarrassing, but they're not fatal. For small businesses, failing to protect customer data may be the nail in the coffin.

Give your business an extra layer of security with a special offer on The Essential Nord 2-Year Subscription Bundle. This exclusive deal combines NordVPN and NordPass Premium, two of the top security solutions on the market.

NordVPN has earned a rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag because it gives you absolutely private, unrestricted access to any network. When you're browsing on NordVPN, all of your data (and customer data) is sent through NordVPN's private, double-encrypted tunnels, keeping all information completely hidden and anonymous. It offers access to more than 5,000 servers with locations in 59 different countries so you can truly keep your browsing hidden from prying eyes, ensuring your customer data is always completely private. Plus, NordVPN has a strict no-logging policy, so even they won't see your business's data.

NordPass is a top-tier password manager that will ensure no one gains access to your passwords and can mine your machine for client data. It saves all of your passwords once, and syncs them across the devices and platforms you use, allowing you to auto-fill online forms and browse more seamlessly. It even generates strong, new passwords when needed. NordPass uses the latest security practices and industry standards, including XChaCha20, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication. PC Mag calls NordPass "an easy-to-use password manager with attractive web and mobile apps."

At retail, two-year subscriptions to NordVPN and NordPass would cost $346. Right now, however, you can get The Essential Nord 2-Year Subscription Bundle for just $99 (valued at $346.56).

