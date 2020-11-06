Good End: How to sell more from your Instagram
These are the best tools and functions that the platform offers to make the most of this great event and support businesses.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Mexico is currently the second country in Latin America with the most users on social networks, after Brazil. According to ComScore, during 2020 the use of these platforms grew to 92.3% versus 2019, when this percentage reached 79.8 percent.
This Monday, November 9, the extended version of the Good End begins, which this year will last two weeks to support the economic reactivation of the country.
Instagram is a great platform to start e-commerce, since 90% of its users follow at least one commercial profile.
Against this background, the photographic social network of Facebook offers some tools that will help you.
How to create a business account?
- Enter 'Settings'
- Click on the 'account' option
- At the end you will find in blue the option to 'Change to professional account'
- Select the category that best describes you and decide if you want it to be visible to all who come to your profile.
What benefits does the business account provide you?
- You will be able to get an idea about your followers and the performance of the account.
- See how many users have visited your profile.
- You can provide new ways for them to contact you, leaving your cell phone and email available.
- This type of account allows you to promote your product within the vast Instagram community so that it has a greater reach.
- You can set an age limit so that other users can see your publications; this limit can be general or specific depending on the country.
- You just have to set the keyword that the application should find and your default message will be sent.
- The branded content tool allows you to see the engagement of the publications made by the business partners you have authorized.
- Connect your Instagram account with your business page on Facebook.
- Immediate access to news and updates on health measures related to COVID-19 .
Other tools that Instagram offers to interact with your followers
- Instagram Shop: The purchase page of the application, through which our users have access to all the products available from our business accounts.
- Price tag: The inclusion of the price tag in your publications to redirect interested users to your website, this tool streamlines the process by providing all the information to the client from the beginning.
- SME Sticker: The support sticker for small businesses that your followers can use to give you a greater reach, since other users by clicking on the sticker will be redirected to the Instagram profile of that business.
- DMs: You can include the Send DM sticker in your stories to include in your Stories every time you publish a product, this is in order that your followers can send you messages and stay in communication more easily.
- Reels: You can incorporate Reels and IGTV to advertise your products and make them known to Instagram users within a video format.
- Live: It allows you to connect with your users, answer questions or queries, present your products and even carry out demonstrations.
- Within the stories you can publish promotional content, photos of your products, repost publications that you have published in your feed, on IGTV, in Reels, and even stories in which your account has been tagged.