Good End: How to sell more from your Instagram

Mexico is currently the second country in Latin America with the most users on social networks, after Brazil. According to ComScore, during 2020 the use of these platforms grew to 92.3% versus 2019, when this percentage reached 79.8 percent.

This Monday, November 9, the extended version of the Good End begins, which this year will last two weeks to support the economic reactivation of the country.

Instagram is a great platform to start e-commerce, since 90% of its users follow at least one commercial profile.

Against this background, the photographic social network of Facebook offers some tools that will help you.

How to create a business account?

Enter 'Settings'

Click on the 'account' option

At the end you will find in blue the option to 'Change to professional account'

Select the category that best describes you and decide if you want it to be visible to all who come to your profile.



What benefits does the business account provide you?

You will be able to get an idea about your followers and the performance of the account.

See how many users have visited your profile.

You can provide new ways for them to contact you, leaving your cell phone and email available.

This type of account allows you to promote your product within the vast Instagram community so that it has a greater reach.

You can set an age limit so that other users can see your publications; this limit can be general or specific depending on the country.

You just have to set the keyword that the application should find and your default message will be sent.

The branded content tool allows you to see the engagement of the publications made by the business partners you have authorized.

Connect your Instagram account with your business page on Facebook.

Immediate access to news and updates on health measures related to COVID-19 .



