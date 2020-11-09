8 traits to have a winning mindset

November 9, 2020 4 min read

Clear goals.

Self-confidence.

Positive self-image.

Self awareness.

As in all aspects of life, there are five essential ingredients for success: passion, enthusiasm, optimism, inner strength, and perseverance.

Winning people are those who take risks and go for their dreams and goals; that they conquer the objectives, and, at the same time, that they have the ability, innate or acquired, to strengthen themselves when something does not go as planned.

What they do have in common is a winning mind. The brain, with its two hemispheres, operates what the mind commands. He is a specialist in connecting neural networks to produce the result that is ordered. The mind is the one who directs the action, determines the level of participation of each person in the experience that is being sought, and designs the appropriate strategy, born from within and not only guided by external impulses.

The 8 Traits of a Winning Mindset

Living, thinking, feeling and acting under the guidance of a winning mind is hard and permanent work, 24 hours a day, every day. Hence, very few people succeed; and those who do, stand out from the rest. These are the features that distinguish them above the average: