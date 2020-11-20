Are you a fan of Nintendo? Puma will release footwear with design inspired by this

November 20, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In a short time, the Puma shoe brand will launch its new tennis design in collaboration with Nintendo . Also, they will jointly release a line of tennis and clothing based on iconic games.

As we have already seen, Puma has released several designs inspired by Mario and Sonic, now the brand celebrates its new Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) theme. These tennis shoes are the “Future Rider” model and will be for December 4, in the Puma online store and some distributors.

Many similarities to the typical Nintendo console are included. This model will have the characteristic colors and elements of the electronic device, in which gray predominates, with some red, black and white elements, which makes it very original.

We share the model:

Image: Puma.com

It is not yet known what the price of this interesting product will be, however, the brand has released innovative models from the Puma x Super Mario variety:

Image: Puma.com

Similarly, there will be two versions of the Sunshine and Galaxy collection, available for the following November 27. So prepare yourself!