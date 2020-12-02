Oxxo

Oxxo arrives in Brazil: opens its first store

Through Grupo Nós with an alliance between the Brazilian firm Raízen and Femsa Comercio, from December 1 the Oxxo convenience store arrived in Sao Paulo.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Oxxo arrives in Brazil: opens its first store
Image credit: @ConsulMexSao

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The firm explained that it will launch operations in Brazil, promoting the creation of new jobs in times of economic recovery and the labor market in the country. In addition to providing new shopping and service options, meeting the needs of consumers.

" Oxxo arrives in Brazil to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers, with quality services and products for daily replacement and the convenience of addresses close to their homes and in places with high traffic, such as metro stations and bus terminals", Nós pointed out.

That said, the company mentioned that Grupo Nós plans to open approximately 500 new stores - between Shell Select and Oxxo stores - in the next three years

Yesterday, the first Oxxo store was inaugurated , which is located in the center of the city of Campinas.

Image: @ConsulMexSao

T he Oxxo market is synonymous with practicality, agility and a fair price. These qualities result in time, a very valuable element in the running routine in which we live. We will always be close to our clients so that they have more time to dedicate to being with the people they love and doing what they love ”, said Rodrigo Patuzzo, CEO of Grupo Nós.

According to the financial report, at the end of September, Femsa had approximately 19 thousand 33 stores in Mexico, more than 260 in South America and in just one year it increased 793 new branches.

To learn more: Oxxo launches home delivery to compete with Walmart

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO

Why Google's Search Page Redesign Is the Death of SEO

News and Trends

Burger King Is Replying to Complaints About McDonald's on Facebook

Growth Strategies

Why Right Now Is the Best Time Ever to Start a Business