Oxxo arrives in Brazil: opens its first store

December 2, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The firm explained that it will launch operations in Brazil, promoting the creation of new jobs in times of economic recovery and the labor market in the country. In addition to providing new shopping and service options, meeting the needs of consumers.

" Oxxo arrives in Brazil to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers, with quality services and products for daily replacement and the convenience of addresses close to their homes and in places with high traffic, such as metro stations and bus terminals", Nós pointed out.

That said, the company mentioned that Grupo Nós plans to open approximately 500 new stores - between Shell Select and Oxxo stores - in the next three years

Yesterday, the first Oxxo store was inaugurated , which is located in the center of the city of Campinas.

Image: @ConsulMexSao

“ T he Oxxo market is synonymous with practicality, agility and a fair price. These qualities result in time, a very valuable element in the running routine in which we live. We will always be close to our clients so that they have more time to dedicate to being with the people they love and doing what they love ”, said Rodrigo Patuzzo, CEO of Grupo Nós.

According to the financial report, at the end of September, Femsa had approximately 19 thousand 33 stores in Mexico, more than 260 in South America and in just one year it increased 793 new branches.

