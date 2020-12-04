17 Major Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max, Theaters on the Same Day

December 4, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



In a massive shakeup for the movie industry, 17 major films from Warner Bros. will all debut on the service HBO Max the same day they hit theaters in the US.

The stunning announcement from the studio’s parent, WarnerMedia, is meant to address the ongoing pandemic. The company is anticipating COVID-19 will keep most American moviegoers at home into 2021, despite the upcoming vaccines, which will still take months to roll out.

Movies coming to HBO Max will include Dune, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Tom & Jerry, among others. No extra cost will be added. However, the films will only be available on the streaming service for one month. After that, consumers will have to watch the flicks in theaters, or wait for a future digital release.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” said WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff in today’s announcement.

The decision will likely upset theater operators, including the largest chain, AMC, which has been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. It’s been hoping moviegoers will eventually return in droves once a COVID-19 vaccine begins to roll out. However, WarnerMedia is indicating Hollywood studios can no longer stand still and postpone their biggest flicks.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021,” she said.

"Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone," added WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.