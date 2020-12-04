20 teams of university entrepreneurs are finalists for the Santander Award for Business Innovation 2020

December 4, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On the way to the 15th delivery of the Santander Award for Business Innovation (PSIE), last Tuesday the evaluation of the 20 teams of university entrepreneurs that were finalists was carried out virtually.

The teams presented the pitch of their projects addressing the jury made up of specialists in entrepreneurship issues, as well as representatives of incubators and entrepreneurship areas of the most important higher education institutions in the country.

These finalist projects represent more than 15 universities in the country and were chosen from a total of 1,298 projects registered by students from public and private universities from all states of the Republic.

As a result of the virtual evaluation, the jury will decide which projects will be the three winners in the Idea category and the two best projects in the Prototype category, and the results will be announced at the award ceremony on December 8, 2020, which will be it will also be carried out virtually.

In recognition of the best projects, the first place in the Idea category will be awarded 300,000 pesos, the second place 200,000 pesos and the third place 100,000 pesos.

In the Prototype category there will be two winners, who will be creditors of 500,000 pesos each project, in addition to the approach to prototype improvement programs in Top 100 universities in China, Chile and the United States, and links with relevant actors and companies according to the sector of the selected prototypes.

In the Idea category, the finalist teams are:

Polarix - University of Guadalajara and Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara

- University of Guadalajara and Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara Bifrost Biotech - Autonomous University of the State of Mexico

- Autonomous University of the State of Mexico NOHPALLIDENT - National Autonomous University of Mexico

- National Autonomous University of Mexico Kalon - Tecnológico de Monterrey

- Tecnológico de Monterrey PhytO - Tecnológico de Monterrey

- Tecnológico de Monterrey JellyFish CLG Bio-factory - Scientific Research Center of Yucatan, Autonomous University of Yucatan and Technological Institute of Mérida

- Scientific Research Center of Yucatan, Autonomous University of Yucatan and Technological Institute of Mérida CLUDROP - Tecnológico de Monterrey

- Tecnológico de Monterrey Bawika - Tecnológico de Monterrey

- Tecnológico de Monterrey Carbon Power Mexico - Tecnológico de Monterrey and National Autonomous University of Mexico

- Tecnológico de Monterrey and National Autonomous University of Mexico Colmena.Fund - Autonomous University of Querétaro

In the Prototype category the finalists are: