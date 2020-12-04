Entrepreneurs

20 teams of university entrepreneurs are finalists for the Santander Award for Business Innovation 2020

The call received nearly 1,300 projects from public and private universities across the country. The winners will receive a prize of up to 500,000 pesos in cash.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
20 teams of university entrepreneurs are finalists for the Santander Award for Business Innovation 2020
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On the way to the 15th delivery of the Santander Award for Business Innovation (PSIE), last Tuesday the evaluation of the 20 teams of university entrepreneurs that were finalists was carried out virtually.

The teams presented the pitch of their projects addressing the jury made up of specialists in entrepreneurship issues, as well as representatives of incubators and entrepreneurship areas of the most important higher education institutions in the country.

These finalist projects represent more than 15 universities in the country and were chosen from a total of 1,298 projects registered by students from public and private universities from all states of the Republic.

As a result of the virtual evaluation, the jury will decide which projects will be the three winners in the Idea category and the two best projects in the Prototype category, and the results will be announced at the award ceremony on December 8, 2020, which will be it will also be carried out virtually.

In recognition of the best projects, the first place in the Idea category will be awarded 300,000 pesos, the second place 200,000 pesos and the third place 100,000 pesos.

In the Prototype category there will be two winners, who will be creditors of 500,000 pesos each project, in addition to the approach to prototype improvement programs in Top 100 universities in China, Chile and the United States, and links with relevant actors and companies according to the sector of the selected prototypes.

In the Idea category, the finalist teams are:

  • Polarix - University of Guadalajara and Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara
  • Bifrost Biotech - Autonomous University of the State of Mexico
  • NOHPALLIDENT - National Autonomous University of Mexico
  • Kalon - Tecnológico de Monterrey
  • PhytO - Tecnológico de Monterrey
  • JellyFish CLG Bio-factory - Scientific Research Center of Yucatan, Autonomous University of Yucatan and Technological Institute of Mérida
  • CLUDROP - Tecnológico de Monterrey
  • Bawika - Tecnológico de Monterrey
  • Carbon Power Mexico - Tecnológico de Monterrey and National Autonomous University of Mexico
  • Colmena.Fund - Autonomous University of Querétaro

In the Prototype category the finalists are:

  • Intelligent Energy and Internet System ADARA - Autonomous University of Chapingo
  • Meraki -CETYS University and Autonomous University of Baja California
  • Medu: Sustainable Medical Protection - La Salle University, Tecnológico de Monterrey and Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara
  • Agri-Tech - School of Jurisprudence and Humanities and Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla
  • BINK bionanotechnolgies - Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Poza Rica and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
  • Iónica Azul - National Autonomous University of Mexico and National Polytechnic Institute
  • Thermy - National Polytechnic Institute
  • XIGEA - National Autonomous University of Mexico
  • AT1 - National Polytechnic Institute
  • Adizell - Autonomous University of Yucatán

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Leaving Your Job for Entrepreneurial Aspirations? Keep These Things in Mind

Entrepreneurs

How to Prevent Your Company from Being Used for Evil From a Founder Who's Been There

Entrepreneurs

Giving is Transformational