FUBU

Daymond John Explains How LL Cool J Secretly Made a FUBU Commercial Out of a GAP Ad and Created Massive Sales Numbers for Both Companies

FUBU Founder Daymond John calls this history's biggest advertising coup.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Daymond John Explains How LL Cool J Secretly Made a FUBU Commercial Out of a GAP Ad and Created Massive Sales Numbers for Both Companies
Image credit: Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Daymond John Explains How LL Cool J Secretly Made a FUBU Commercial Out of a GAP Ad and Created Massive Sales Numbers for Both CompaniesFUBU Founder Daymond John is calling it history's biggest advertising coup.

FUBU was trending on social media today. Why? Well, that story actually begins in 1997 with LL Cool J and his commercial for Gap. Earlier today, Matthew A. Cherry posted the 30-second adon his Twitter account, saying, “LL will still forever be the

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shark Tank

The Stars of Shark Tank on How to Dress for Success

Future of Entrepreneurship

He Asked His Team How to Avoid Layoffs. Their Response Thrilled Him

Future of Entrepreneurship

The No-Code Movement Means Anyone Can Be a Tech Founder