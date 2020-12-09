The Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM will teach the Bachelor's Degree in Human Nutrition Science

December 9, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The University Council of UNAM approved the creation of a degree in Human Nutrition Science, which will be offered at the Faculty of Medicine in Ciudad Universitaria. The faculties of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, Psychology and Chemistry are participants. Among the advisory entities we can find the Obesity and Eating Disorders Clinic of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition "Salvador Zubirán" and the Child Obesity Clinic of the General Hospital of Mexico "Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”.

With this career offered in the highest house of studies, 130 in total would be added. The purpose of the Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition is to train competent professionals, capable of integrating and applying scientific, clinical and social knowledge, based on clinical - nutritional - community diagnoses through the assessment of nutritional status, surveillance food - food guidance and education that helps solve problems facing the country in health matters.

What will the income be like?

The initial quota will be 30 students and admission is indirect, so applicants must be accepted in any of the careers in the area of Biological, Chemical and Health Sciences taught by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, then they will participate in an internal selection process.

According to the creation project, the new degree covers the strategic programs of the Institutional Development Plan 2015 - 2019, linked to the study plans, comprehensive research and development and participation of university students and the highest house of studies. All of the above for national progress and with the commitment that the Faculty of Medicine has with the country in health.

The document states, “ The Science of Human Nutrition must be the basis of food and nutrition policies. These must be designed to identify, create, conserve and protect community, national and global, rational, sustainable and equitable food systems, in order to sustain the health, well-being and integrity of humanity ”.