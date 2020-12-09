If you do posadas or meetings you can be fined 8 thousand pesos in Mexico City

December 9, 2020 3 min read

Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country, representing by itself 20% of all registered cases by residence entity.

Thinking of having a party in Mexico City? It is important that you know that you can be fined eight thousand pesos, according to the capital government. This is a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .

As published in the Official Gazette of December 4, the committees and administrators of surveillance of housing units and condominiums may allow access to the corresponding authorities to stop activities that do not comply with sanitary measures, as long as the neighbors request it. .

According to the COVID-19 report of December 7, Mexico accumulated 1,182,249 total confirmed cases and 110,074 total deaths until that day. Of the confirmed cases, Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country, representing by itself 20% of all registered cases by residence entity.

I remind you that it is not the time for meetings, posadas or parties.



It is proven that in these meetings there is a high level of contagion. Let's share only with those of us who live at home.

How to report a meeting?

For this reason, the Government of the capital urges citizens to avoid meetings such as posadas or Christmas parties, with the aim of stopping the chain of infections. “It is proven that in these meetings there is a high level of contagion. Let us only share with those of us who live at home, ”said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government, through her Twitter account.

Neighbors who wish to report this type of act may do so before the C-5, who will hand them a sheet that they will send to the agents of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), who may suspend the meetings.

In accordance with article 87, section I of the Real Estate Condominium Property Law for the Federal District , today Mexico City, a fine will be applied for the equivalent of 10 to 100 times the current Mexico City Unit of Account. "For faults that affect the tranquility or comfort of condominium life." This is the equivalent of 868.8 to 8,688 pesos, respectively.

We know that Christmas is a time to celebrate with the family, however, in the current context it is necessary to resort to online meeting options that allow us to stop infections and protect those we love the most.