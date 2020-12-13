Run Your Business Better With Enhanced Project Management Skills

December 13, 2020 2 min read

In a pandemic-ridden economy, with additional shutdowns looming this winter, it's more important than ever for businesses to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible. One of the best ways to do that is to employ project management techniques. Project managers use proven skills and methodologies to cut costs and deliver projects on-time and under-budget, saving your business money and increasing its long-term viability. But why hire a project manager when you can learn how to become one yourself?

This nine-course bundle comprises 11 hours of training from Paul Ashun, CEO and Managing Director at Pashun Consulting, LTD. Ashun is a certified Scrum Master and coach with experience managing projects at blue-chip companies like BBC, General Electric, Oracle, and BSkyB. In these courses, Ashun shares his decades of experience with you, helping to ensure you can pass Scrum and Agile certification exams on your first attempt.

You'll get an example-driven and project-based approach to learning Agile and Scrum techniques. There are courses designed to help you manage specific issues like product backlog and apply your skills to particular types of projects, like software development and program management. Additionally, you'll get numerous case studies to better understand how Agile and Scrum practices are applied in the real world and how they could be improved upon. Finally, there's a course on Kanban, a method for producing on-time project delivery that encourages communication and visibility at all levels of a project.

