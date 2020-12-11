News

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Were Chosen as the 'Person of the Year 2020' by TIME Magazine

Last year, Greta Thunberg earned this title.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Were Chosen as the 'Person of the Year 2020' by TIME Magazine
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Last year Greta Thunberg took this title from the American media.
  • "Biden and Harris share the faith that empathic governance can restore the solidarity we have lost."

The American Magazine TIME announced Kamala Harris and Joe Biden as "2020 Person of the Year." The media stressed that it is not only because of the events of this year "but because of what is to come."

Joe Biden is the American candidate who has obtained the most votes in a presidential race of the American nation, collecting 81 million. Also, let's not forget that Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first vice president.

Image: Edward Felsenthal via Twitter

“Together, they offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket… Biden and Harris share the faith that empathic governance can restore the solidarity we have lost,” explains Charlotte Alter, TIME correspondent.

The magazine had revealed the four candidates for Person of the Year 2020, which included the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, the current president Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, and the healthcare workers who are on the front lines. against COVID-19 .

