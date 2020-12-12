Danish researchers developed nanochip that could achieve 'quantum supremacy'

December 12, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have developed a chip that can achieve 'quantum supremacy', that is, a processor that has the ability to perform tasks that are almost impossible for a classic computer.

This work was published Wednesday by Science Advances , in which it is described, "photonic qubits are key enablers for the processing of quantum information implementable by means of a distributed quantum network."

The nanochip has the ability to produce hundreds of photons (light particles) used to store large amounts of data in the form of quantum information and used as hardware in the quantum computers of the future , according to the team from the University of Copenhagen.

The team will use its photon sources for the time being to develop new advanced quantum simulators attached to solve complicated biochemical problems that could even be used for the development of new medicines.

Google is an initiator in quantum advantage

The technology company is a pioneer in ensuring the achievement of quantum supremacy. Next, scholars from the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen , in collaboration with the University of Bochum, have collaborated with Google on the purpose of building the world's first quantum computer.

The difference between a traditional computer and quantum ones lies in the use of a system of quantum bits (qubits) that store information in two digits of the binary code, 1 and 0, classical computers use bits and must select the data storage in only one of the two figures.

That said, a Google computer of this class completed in 200 seconds a task that the fastest supercomputer in the world would take approximately 10,000 years to do. However, the IBM company questioned the effects.

One of the authors of the research, Professor Peter Lodahl, points out "a great advance and the first step towards an unexplored territory in the world of quantum physics", because the team guarantees that it has "the tool that enables the construction of a quantum simulator that can outperform a classical computer ”.

Although the specialists have not yet made a real quantum advantage experiment, the test article that the nanochip indicates that it "produces a quantum mechanical resource that can be used to achieve a proven technology."