World Health Organization Claims Santa Claus Is 'Immune' to COVID-19

December 16, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the same way, a reassuring message was sent to those children who ask about Santa Claus and the effects on the restrictions on entry to various countries.

In many countries of the world, the leaders have made it known that despite the adverse situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, l American epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, responsible for overseeing the management of the pandemic the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that Santa Claus is immune to the coronavirus that can distribute gifts on the night of 24 to December 25 to all children who have behaved well.

"I understand the concern about Santa Claus , because he is an elderly person" and is part of the risk group against the coronavirus , said Maria van Kerkhove from WHO headquarters. The expert added that the children should "go to bed early on Christmas Eve and Santa Claus will travel the world to deliver his gifts," said the expert, who is the mother of two children.

"I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus," he said, noting that he had had a brief meeting with him. "He is well and his wife is also well and they are very busy at the moment," said the specialist, mitigating this issue.

Maria van Kerkhove also highlighted the importance of understanding physical distance from Santa Claus and that it must be strictly respected by children.

In the same way, a reassuring message was sent to those children who ask about Santa Claus and the effects on the restrictions on entry to various countries. All this, recalling its role in setting the tone against the coronavirus and the deaths of more than 1.6 million people around the world for a year, the WHO tried to recall the preventive measures against COVID-19 .

In many countries of the world, the leaders have made it known that despite the adverse situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus is willing to carry out his hard work as every year, the WHO explained. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Giuseppe Conte, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, are some of the leaders who spoke out by transmitting messages of encouragement about Santa Claus in the face of the coronavirus.