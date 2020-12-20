Taking preventive measures is key to enjoying this Christmas season

December 20, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico, of the total fires that occur, 55.6% occur at home, according to the Mexican Association of Automatic Fire Sprinklers (AMRACI). Regarding minors, this same institution reveals that even though children under the age of six represent only 7% of the population in Mexico, they constitute 17% of all deaths caused by fires and 35% of all injuries caused by fire. Burns.

For its part, the Ministry of Health mentions that the risk of burns in children can increase up to 35% in the holiday season due to the use of Christmas lights, fireworks and rockets. The Christmas tree also represents a risk, since regardless of whether it is natural or artificial, in the event of a short circuit by the lights, it could burn in a matter of seconds causing a major accident in the homes.

Given this scenario, GNP Seguros seeks to promote prevention measures that contribute to reducing the risk of accidents and burns in the home related to the use of the Christmas tree, series of lights, extensions and the use of fireworks. Among the main prevention measures are:

In the use of Christmas items

If you choose a natural Christmas tree, make sure it is as cool as possible, as dry trees could catch fire more quickly.

If you are going to buy a synthetic tree, it is advisable to buy it from reputable establishments.

Check that the series of lights and extensions are in good condition, that they are not worn, tangled or exposed.

Avoid using candles near the Christmas tree.

If the Christmas tree is natural and a water supply is used, keep cords and extensions away from it.

Turn off all lights both in the tree and in the rest of the house before sleeping or leaving the house.



Photo: Envato

General measures at home:

Check electrical installations to verify that they are in good condition, if they are not, ask an expert to review them and do not use them until they are properly maintained.

Keep children out of the kitchen to reduce the risk of burns from hot things.

Keep the house ventilated and take care that the gas taps are closed.

Avoid the use of rockets and fireworks, in addition to polluting, they are high risk mainly for children.

GNP also emphasizes the importance of maintaining communication with the family so that everyone knows the risks and prevention measures they should take, as well as keeping children constantly vigilant and careful.

In order to share valuable information with children in an easy and simple way on prevention measures that can reduce the risk of accidents and foster a culture of self-care in them, GNP continues to strengthen its animated series Luli y Gabo , which is the first series for children to address the topic of accident prevention in a clear and fun way so that they can learn while enjoying the adventures of these characters.

Luli and Gabo have 13 chapters where different topics are discussed about accidents with greater frequency inside and outside the home, such as falls, cuts, suffocation, poisoning and burns.

For the Christmas season Luli and Gabo have two special chapters to promote prevention actions this season and reduce risks: "Santa's helper" and "Christmas Carol", in both chapters they promote:

Make sure that children are always in the company of an adult to put the Christmas decorations

Teach them not to connect strings of lights or use electrical contacts

Be careful with the spheres as when they break they can cause cuts

Do not use rockets or candles because of the risk of burns

Avoid getting close to hot liquids like punch or going into the kitchen while they are preparing food.

All Luli and Gabo chapters are available at luliygabo.com , where the Luli and Gabo Accident Prevention Guide is also available in downloadable format.