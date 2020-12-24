Video game

KFC Introduces Video Game Console That Keeps Your Chicken Pieces Warm

This artifact was built in collaboration with Cooler Master.
KFC Introduces Video Game Console That Keeps Your Chicken Pieces Warm
Image credit: KFC Gaming

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you remember the KFC Console, the chicken console , secret recipe with which the fast food brand "apparently" jumped on the PlayStation "boom" in June? Everything seems to indicate that they were serious to us.

KFC Gaming , a division of Colonel Sanders' company, presented on its social networks the video game console that it built together with Cooler Master. It has ingredients such as an Intel NUC 9 Extreme and a removable Nvidia graphics card.

Image: KFC Gaming via Twitter.

The artifact is capable of playing games with a speed of 240 frames per second and has support for 240Hz output on 4k displays.

Without a doubt, the feature that attracted the most attention is that you can heat your chicken pieces while you play. Since it is "the first chicken chamber built in the world" and has a natural air flow and heat system that keeps your food warm.

Image: KFC Gaming via Twitter.

"Forged from KFC oven fires and built by Cooler Master from scratch, there has never been a more flavorful way to experience the latest titles in stunning 4k, 240fps," it says on the Cooler Master page.

It is still unknown where it will be available for purchase and the price of the device.

