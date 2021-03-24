Future of Entrepreneurship

10 Measures That Improve Internal Communication

With so many workforces remote, it's time to fortify and improve channels of communication.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Mindleap Health
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the majority of the population working from home and socially distancing to stop the spread of Covid-19, boardroom meetings have turned into Zoom calls, office friendships have moved over to Slack and WhatsApp, and there is an enormous physical separation between colleagues. This past year has upended the corporate office structure as we know it and has brought on many unique challenges that, if not overcome, can negatively contribute to the long-term success of a company.

Entrepreneurs leading fast-growing companies with expanding workforces need to ensure that they adjust to this new reality and implement new strategies to deal with the communication challenges posed by a virtual workforce.

Related: How to Transition Your Team to Remote Work

Internal communication in a socially distanced world

Internal communication is the heartbeat of a company and is vitally important if an organization is to function effectively. In our new socially-distanced world, employees should feel that they can easily communicate with their team members and leadership. Unfortunately, the current work environment can lead to situations where:

  • The only official communication many employees have with colleagues and leadership is an all-hands update call that happens once a week or sometimes even once per month or quarter.
  • Issues and strategies are not being communicated thoroughly, but worked on in siloes.
  • Teams and individuals are making decisions without considering the input of all relevant parties.
  • Employees feeling underappreciated or that their voices are not being heard.
  • Feelings of isolation are lowering productivity and morale.   

Entrepreneurs play a critical role in keeping their employees informed, motivated, and hopeful. This can be done by leading the way with clear and effective communication that brings confidence and unifies the company to not only fight to exist, but to truly thrive despite challenging circumstances. Well-thought-out strategies to improve internal communication can have a direct impact on success in 2021 and beyond.

Related: How to Improve Communication With Your Remote Team

Here are 10 things you can do to improve internal communication:

  1. Scheduling bi-weekly 30-minute calls with leadership to stay on top of priorities and becoming proactive when addressing the concerns and questions of employees, partners and customers. 
  2. Utilizing instant messaging and picking up the phone for timely tasks to encourage greater accessibility than email.
  3. Implementing a standard corporate communication tool like Slack to strengthen connections, create dialogue and improve information sharing across all departments.
  4. Scheduling informal corporate business updates and Q&As.
  5. Implementing a project management tool like Monday.com or Asana to provide greater visibility into everyone’s work priorities and progress.
  6. Implementing a company newsletter to keep everyone updated on progress and to recognize the achievements of team members.
  7. Holding a corporate all-hands meeting going over the strategy for each quarter, making people excited and proud to be working for the company.  
  8. Working on unifying employees in understanding broader corporate goals and how each one of them directly contributes to them. 
  9. Empowering employees to engage more by leading by example.
  10. Working towards fostering cross-department collaboration through companywide and cross-department projects.

Many of us are still uncertain about what a post-Covid normal looks like, but we do know that remote work will continue for the foreseeable future. Adding new systems and communication tactics are a great way to improve engagement and boost performance.

One major thing that the past year has taught us is that virtual communication has its drawbacks and that mediocre internal communication can ultimately stifle performance if left ignored.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Future of Entrepreneurship

This Oklahoma Town Will Give You $10,000 to Buy a House If You Move There to Work Remote

Future of Entrepreneurship

How Should We Return to Work? The Future of the Hybrid Workforce

Future of Entrepreneurship

Tapping into the Talent Economy to Attract Real Expertise