Taxes

Using Tax Preparer to File Taxes May Delay Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check

If you used the services of an online tax preparer to file your taxes, your coronavirus stimulus check may be delayed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Using Tax Preparer to File Taxes May Delay Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check
Image credit: Pixabay via Value Walk

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The IRS has already started sending the stimulus checks to eligible people. The process of sending checks is expected to be smoother this time, but is unlikely to be without issues. One such issue that may delay your coronavirus stimulus check is if you used the services of an online tax preparer to file your taxes.

This may delay your coronavirus stimulus check

The IRS started sending out stimulus checks last week, and many have already received the payment in their bank account. However, the IRS and major tax prep software companies admit that stimulus checks may be delayed for some people.

Many people for whom the IRS had direct deposit information started getting their stimulus checks from last week. On the other hand, many who were waiting for their payment and checked their payment status on the IRS “Get My Payment” tracker, were surprised to see a different bank account listed under their name.

Such an issue primarily arises for those who use tax preparer services for filing their taxes. Many taxpayers use “Refund Transfer” services, which enables them to make the payment for the tax preparer from the tax refund itself. This is a good option for those running short of money and time.

For this process to work, the tax preparer creates a new temporary bank account to receive the refund. Once the IRS sends the refund in this account, the preparer takes their cut and transfers the balance (if any) to the filer. The bank account is then closed. However, the IRS has this closed bank account on file, and this leaves some taxpayers in limbo.

What does the IRS say about it?

Such taxpayers will still get their payment, but it may be delayed. They may either get the payment via paper check, or in the form of a credit on their 2020 taxes next year. In case the IRS mails you a paper check, it could take up to four weeks to arrive. In its updated guidance, the IRS has asked people to "watch your mail carefully for a check or debit card."

The IRS has also acknowledged this issue in an online FAQ page. “Because of the speed at which IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active,” the agency says.

Further, the agency also notes that such payments would “bounce” back to the agency as the financial institutions “cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active.”

NBC News, citing a banking industry source, claims that this issue could impact as many as 14 million people. A point to note is that it is not a new issue, and many people experienced it at the time of the first stimulus checks as well.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Taxes

4 Questions to Ask Yourself During the 2020 Tax Season

Taxes

Increase in the cost of gasoline, soft drinks and cigarettes as of January 1, 2021

Taxes

Federal Government announces reduction of ISR, VAT and gasoline in the following states