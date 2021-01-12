Autonomous Cars

Apple and Hyundai are Close to Partnering to Make Autonomous Electric Cars

The two companies could work together to create self-driving electric cars. According to reports, this collaboration would become official within days.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple and Hyundai are Close to Partnering to Make Autonomous Electric Cars
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Hyundai and Apple are planning to sign a partnership agreement for autonomous electric cars in March and start production in 2024 in the United States, according to a report on the Korea IT News site.

According to the aforementioned source, Hyundai was the brand that approached Apple to offer its help, therefore, in a single day, Hyundai shares increased 20 percent.

There is still no precise information about the country in which the vehicle would be manufactured , but some users familiar with the sector point out the possibility of assembling the cars at the Hyundai Kia plant, located in Georgia, United States , or investing in such a way joint venture in a new complex in that country, for the production of 100,000 units in 2024 in a facility with an annual capacity of 400,000 cars.

Korea IT New pointed out that the companies would be working on a ' beta version ' of Apple vehicles for the following year's launch. However, both Hyundai and Apple did not comment.

So far, it is only known that Apple's electric car has the possibility of arriving this year and thanks to the production capacity of Hyundai and Kia.

In case you are interested: Norway, the first country in the world where the acquisition of electric cars exceeds that of other new cars

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Autonomous Cars

Sorry Truckers, Volvo's Autonomous Vehicles Can Handle it From Here

Autonomous Cars

Honda's Rugged Self-Driving Vehicle Is Going Off-Road

Autonomous Cars

3.5 Million Jobs Are on the Verge of Extinction. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Save the Future.