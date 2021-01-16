This Word Prediction Software Can Streamline Your Workflow and Boost Productivity

January 16, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Time is of the essence when you're an entrepreneur. With deals to close, projects to spearhead, marketing materials to approve, and so much more, every keystroke is valuable. So, if you're spending an absurd amount of time typing out the same messages over and over every day, there's a better way to recapture those lost minutes. Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software is the world's leading word prediction software for Windows.

Lightkey's AI-powered system learns your typing patterns and gradually predicts up to 12 words into the future, including punctuation, in 85 languages. Over time, it'll get smarter and smarter, allowing you to compose emails significantly faster, with confidence. It also includes more than 60 content domains, including , business, finance, law, academia, and more to better predict what you're trying to say in your messages and documents. With its deep learning context analysis capabilities, Lightkey will offer you the most relevant terms based on what you're .

Lightkey natively supports Microsoft Office Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, and Google Chrome apps, so it integrates seamlessly into your workflow. In addition to predicting your writing, it also offers real-time suggestions for any misspelled words you may have, and provides an intuitive dashboard to help you unlock your key metrics, and allows you to improve your productivity over time. Zapier writes, ”Type less with this fast and accurate predictive text app.”

Save time and increase your productivity with Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software. A lifetime subscription is normally $169, but you can sign up today for 52 percent off at just $79.99.

Prices subject to change.