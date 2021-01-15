CDMX bet on hospitalization at home

January 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After the number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan area exceeded 9,521 hospitalized and before the saturation of 90% of the beds to care for these patients in CDMX, the capital authorities will promote hospitalization at home.

The head of government Claudia Sheinbaum said that thanks to the new agreement with the Institute for Health and Wellbeing (Insabi) and private institutions, specialized COVID-19 care at home will be strengthened, which consists of receiving oxygen at home and medical follow-up, with an expanded capacity to serve up to 6,000 cases.

Public and private institutions will recruit patients, they will be given personalized follow-up, nursing service and coordination in case of requiring transfer. The care would be free for the sick, at a cost to the treasury.

Home care from public institutions would be for up to 500 patients.

Additionally, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, presented the MARSS, which are 26 Respiratory Care Modules in the City where, in case of symptoms, all people can go for an assessment, quick test and delivery of a medical kit.

Find the Social Security Respiratory Care Module closest to your home here .