News and Trends

Alibaba Jumps 7% After Billionaire Jack Ma Appeared in a 50-Second Video Clip After Weeks of Laying Low

The billionaire founder could be seen addressing 100 rural teachers across China.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Alibaba Jumps 7% After Billionaire Jack Ma Appeared in a 50-Second Video Clip After Weeks of Laying Low
Image credit: Global Times | Twitter via Business Insider

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Alibaba shares jumped 7% in pre-market trading as founder Jack Ma resurfaced in a 50-second video clip on Wednesday after he was suspected missing for weeks.

Ma's live-streamed video sent Alibaba's Hong Kong shares up by as much as 8.5%. In the video, he can be seen addressing 100 rural teachers as part of a ceremony that recognizes exceptional educators in impoverished areas.

"Recently, my colleagues and I have been studying and thinking. We made a firmer resolution to devote ourselves to education philanthropy," Ma said in the clip, according to Bloomberg. "Working hard for rural revitalization and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen."

The billionaire, who is a former English teacher, seemed to embrace themes promoted by China's Communist Party, Bloomberg said. He spoke about shrinking income disparities through a return of younger talent to rural areas.  

Related: Alibaba and Ant Group Founder Jack Ma Hasn't Been Seen for 2 Months

A spokesperson for the Jack Ma Foundation told Insider Ma had participated in the event on January 20 and confirmed the authenticity of the video clip.

Ma had seemingly disappeared from public view about two months ago after he publicly snubbed China's regulatory system, saying the nation's rules do not help foster innovation. He even criticized regulatory decisions to enforce a set of international banking rules as an "old man's club." 

Soon after, China enacted new rules that clamped down on online financial lending, directly impact the lending business of Ma's Ant Group. Regulators ordered Ant to overhaul its business and return to its origins as a payment service after officials accused the company of "turning a blind eye" to requirements

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Mets General Manager Jared Porter Was Fired for Sending Inappropriate Texts to a Reporter. How Could the Team Have Avoided This Hiring Disaster?

News and Trends

Scientists May Have Found the Background Ripples of the Universe

News and Trends

Facebook and Google Allegedly Cut a Deal That Reduced Ad Competition