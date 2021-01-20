Autonomous Cars

Microsoft invests in Cruise, a company that develops driverless cars

This investment will raise Cruise's subsequent valuation to $ 30 billion. Its objective will be to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles.
Image credit: Cortesía de General Motors

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The companies will unite their hardware and software engineering expertise , as well as their cloud computing capabilities, manufacturing expertise and partner ecosystem to transform transportation and create a safer, cleaner and more accessible world for all.

Microsoft will join General Motors (GM) , Honda and other investors in a combined capital injection of more than two billion dollars into Cruise, a self-driving vehicle company.

"Our mission to provide safer, better and more accessible transportation for all is not just a career in technology, it is also a career in confidence," said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann.

According to a statement, the companies will unite their expertise in software and hardware engineering, as well as their cloud computing capabilities, manufacturing knowledge, and partner ecosystem to transform transportation and create a safer, cleaner and more accessible world for everyone.

Cruise will leverage Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, to market its autonomous vehicle solutions at scale. For its part, the company co-founded by Bill Gates will leverage experience in the freelance industry to enhance its innovation in customer-driven products and serve transportation companies around the world through continued investment in Azure.

"Advances in digital technology are redefining every aspect of our work and life, including the way we move people and goods," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "As Cruise and GM's cloud of choice, we will apply the power of Azure to help them scale and make autonomous vehicles a mainstream transportation source."

According to the Financial Times , this is Microsoft's first investment in autonomous cars, although the firm already has a "connected car" business, which provides "digital chassis" and cloud services to companies such as Volkswagen, BMW and Ford. .

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of GM commented “Microsoft will help us accelerate the commercialization of Cruise's fully electric and self-driving vehicles, and will help GM realize even more benefits from cloud computing for the launch of 30 new electric vehicles. globally by 2025; as well as in the creation of new businesses and services to boost our growth ”.

